Stakeholders Warn Against Endangering Lives During Demonstrations



Pokhara: Stakeholders have urged sides concerned not to endanger citizens’ life in the name of demonstration. At the Gandaki province level gathering organized by Democratic Thought Society Nepal on contemporary political issues in Pokhara today, the speakers described any act instigating human and physical loss in the name of struggle and demonstration as subject to punitive action.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Central Chair of the Society, Kul Chandra Wagle, emphasized that religion should not be linked with politics. He stated, “Violence is a punishable crime whatsoever it is. The monarch can in no way be the symbol of nationality.”





Former Chair of the Society, Dr. Kedar Narsingh KC, asserted that democracy was the most effective system for building a prosperous nation. He added, “Democracy can accommodate all voices and thoughts. Action should be taken against those inciting violence despite having rights in the democracy to assert one’s demands in a peaceful manner.”





Senior Vice Chair of the Society, Iswori Raj Laudari, noted that any discontent can be addressed through constitutional amendments and stressed that citizens’ lives should not be jeopardized by inciting violence.





Women Vice-Chair Anar Basnet highlighted the importance of disseminating the thoughts and legacies of veteran democratic leader BP Koirala to the grassroots level. General Secretary Dr. Basudev Bhandari remarked that civic freedoms are inalienable in democracy and there is no alternative to it.





The gathering resulted in an eight-point stance by the Society after rigorous discussions. It affirmed that movements or demonstrations should not endanger the lives of ordinary citizens. The charter further clarified that the monumental changes achieved through the people’s relentless efforts are not intended to benefit any particular party, leader, faction, or interest group.

