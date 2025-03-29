FNJ Initiates Investigation into Assaults on Journalists and Media Houses



Kathmandu: The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) has established a seven-member team to investigate the killing of a journalist and the assault on media houses during a protest at Tinkune, Kathmandu.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the FNJ’s central committee, along with office bearers and central members present in the federal capital, decided to form the study team. The team is led by FNJ Vice Chair Umid Bagchand and includes members Ramesh Khatiwada, Prakash Dhaulakoti, Soni Sharma, Ashok Tiwari, Baikuntha Parajuli, and Sabi Priyasan.





Coordinator Bagchand informed RSS that the team would visit the affected media houses and engage in discussions with victims, witnesses, fellow journalists, and the families of the victim journalists. The purpose of these discussions is to prepare a comprehensive report detailing the incidents and providing recommendations for FNJ’s future actions.





The violence erupted during a demonstration by supporters of the former king, which escalated into a violent mob, resulting in the torching of nearby private buildings and structural damage. Tragically, photojournalist Suresh Rajak lost his life while covering the protest from a building that was set ablaze by the demonstrators. The protestors also targeted the offices of Kantipur Television and the Annapurna Post daily.

