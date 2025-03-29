Press Chautari Highlights Media Losses Amid Pro-Monarch Demonstrations



Kathmandu: The Press Chautari Nepal has observed significant losses faced by media houses during the pro-monarch demonstration on Friday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, a team led by Press Chautari Nepal Chair Ganesh Pandey assessed the situation, noting the financial losses sustained by media outlets and the injuries suffered by journalists covering the demonstration. Chair Pandey expressed regret over the assaults on media personnel by royalists and called for action against those responsible.





Chair Pandey criticized the violent actions of the demonstrators and acknowledged the state’s restraint, which prevented further damage. He urged state authorities to prioritize the safety of journalists in such volatile situations.





The team visited several affected media houses, including Kantipur Television, Annapurna Post, Himalaya TV, and Online Khabar, all of which suffered due to the actions of the royalist demonstrators.

