Demonstration Against Attack on Journalists and Media in Kathmandu



Kathmandu: The Chitwan chapter of the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) protested the killing of journalist Suresh Rajak, along with attacks on media houses, during a demonstration in Kathmandu on Friday. Suresh Rajak, a journalist for Avenues Television, was killed in a fire set by supporters of the former king while he was recording a video of the demonstration from a building at Tinkune, Kathmandu.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Chitwan chapter of FNJ demonstrated from its office to Chaubiskothi to protest the incident. During an assembly organized after the demonstration, FNJ Central member and Chitwan chapter advisor, Narayan Adhikari, demanded the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the attack.





General-Secretary of FNJ, Bagmati Province, and advisor of FNJ, Chitwan, Radheshyam Khatiwada, described the attack on journalists and media as a crime that cannot be forgiven. FNJ Chitwan chapter President Basanta Parajuli, along with other leaders including Chairperson of Press Chautari Nepal, Bagmati Province, Tilak Ram Rimal, President of Nepal Press Union, Chitwan, Anil Dhakal, and Chairperson of Socialist Press Organisation, Tika Dutta Timilsina, called for stringent action against those involved in the crime.





Participants in the protest paid tribute to journalist Rajak and wished for the fast recovery of those injured. They carried placards with messages such as ‘Guarantee safety of journalists’, ‘Action against murderer of journalist Suresh Rajak’, ‘Maintain press freedom’, ‘Stand for press freedom’, and ‘Stop suppression of journalists’.





Meanwhile, the Kanchanpur chapter of FNJ also demanded an investigation into Rajak’s death. FNJ, Kanchanpur President Suresh Dhami stated in a press release, “Killing a journalist, terrorizing press in the name of protest is unacceptable. The FNJ always respects the constitutional rights of peaceful protest.” The FNJ, Kanchanpur called on the government to bring those involved in such acts to justice.

