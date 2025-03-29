Media Sector Should Be United to Safeguard Free Press, Prachanda Says



Kathmandu: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said that the acts of vandalism and arson carried out by the supporters of former king were not tolerable at any cost. Inaugurating the fifth national convention of Press Centre Nepal in Kathmandu today, the former Prime Minister drew attention of the government to take stern actions against those vandalizing the public and private property in the anarchic activities of the supporters of former king happened in Kathmandu on Friday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Maoist Centre Chairman Prachanda emphasized the need for decisive action. “This is the right time to move ahead for public welfare by taking stern actions by the republicans to the totalitarians and criminals,” he stated, expressing support for government measures against such activities. “We will support if the government takes such steps this time. However, the compromise with them will not serve the nation,” he added.





Prachanda also urged the entire press fraternity to unite against efforts to push the country backward, highlighting that royalists have targeted the free press. He stressed the need for the press sector to play a special role in preventing totalitarian actors from advancing.





On the occasion, the former PM acknowledged the media sector’s contribution to Nepal’s political transformation and called for it to continue strengthening the federal democratic republic system.

