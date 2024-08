Former Cabinet Secretary Ali Imam Majumder has been appointed as special assistant to the Chief Adviser to the Interim Government Dr Muhammad Yunus.

A circular issued by the Cabinet Division singed by Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said this evening.

“While holding the post of special assistant, he will entitle to the rank, pay and allowances of an adviser,” reads the circular.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha