Politics of teachers, students, employees banned in KUET

Teachers, students and employees politics have been prohibited at the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) campus.

The decision was taken at an emergency syndicate meeting at KUET on Sunday, a press release issued by KUET registrar Anisur Rahman Bhuiyan said here today.

The meeting also banned any political meeting, rally and gathering at the KUET, says the release, adding that they could not affiliate with any associate bodies of political parties.

The decision was taken under KUET Act-2003. Legal action will be taken against the act violators, the release added.

The meeting also asked the authorities concern for taking immediate steps to reopen dormitories, academic activities after being taken views with Deans, Directors of various Institute, Head of Disciplines, Provosts of different dormitories and students of the KUET, the release added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha