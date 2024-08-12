Jute harvesting progressing in Jamalpur

Farmers here have continued jute harvesting during this kharip- 1 season, agriculture officials said.

Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) office sources said jute harvesting is on the last stage as farmers have already harvested jute on 20900 hectares of land out of 24280 hectares till today.

They said the farmers cultivated four varieties of jute this year. The varieties are local, Tosha, Mesta and Kenaf.

The peasants cultivated Tosha variety of jute on 21975 hectares of land while local variety on 1750 hectares, kenaf variety on 500 hectares and Mesta variety jute on 55 hectares.

This year, 7850 hectares of land came under jute cultivation in Islampur upazila, 2880 hectares in Dewanganj, 3205 hectares in Sarishabari, 3190 hectares in Jamalpur Sadar, 2820 hectares in Madarganj , 2740 hectares in Bakshiganj and 1595 hectares in Melandah.

Sources said farmers got 2 tonnes of jute fiber of local variety from a hectare of land while 2.20 tonnes Tosha variety, 1.85 tonnes Mesta variety and 1.90 tonnes

Kenaf variety.

They said though on the first stage, farmers harvested jute early due to flood and got fewer yields but on the mid and last stages, the production is expected to be high.

DAE Deputy Director Zakia Sultana said aiming to increase production, incentive on jute cultivation was disbursed among 13600 small and marginal farmers in all the seven upazilas of the district.

Each of the farmers got one kilogram jute seed for cultivation on one Bigha of land, she added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha