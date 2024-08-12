Human skeleton found buried in forest



A human skeleton has been found buried in a forest at Ankhkhet Kalimul of Beni Municipality-9.

The District Police Office informed that a gold chain, clothes and slippers were also found near the place where the body was buried.

Locals who had gone to search for aquatic food on Sunday afternoon saw the clothes and burial site nearby and informed the police and people’s representatives.

Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office, Bharat Shrestha said the skeletons, jewelry and clothes would be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for test. “We will send human remains and materials recovered from the site for testing on Monday itself,” he said.

Along with the identification of skeletons and materials, we have focused on searching for other facts and evidence.

It may be noted that Meena Pariyar, 19, of Beni Municipality-9, Ghatan, who went missing from her home on in December last year, has not been found.

Meena’s relatives who reached the site claimed that the jewels and clothes

belonged to Meena. They suspected that Meena’s body might have been buried in the forest after the murder.

A youth from Beni municipality-9, who was arrested on the charge of forced disappearance of Meena, has been sent to jail as per the court’s order.

DSP Shrestha said the details of the missing girl and the relationship of the youth in the custody would be confirmed only after the forensic report.

Source: National News Agency Nepal