Baglung sees rising investment in hotels with tourists’ inflow up



Tal Bahadur Kunwar, a folk of Kathekhola Rural Municipality-7, Resha, who has ventured out the hotel business for the last 20 years after quitting teaching profession, has spurred his investment with the rise in the inflow of tourists in the district.

His hotel has been popular as a ‘VIP’ one in Baglung. He had initiated the hotel business from four rooms in a small house. Now he has 24 rooms in the hotel and investment has increased to Rs 20 million.

With the rise in the arrival of domestic and foreign tourists, other entrepreneurs here have also started operating well-equipped hotels. Another hotel with 30 rooms is in final preparations of its operation in Baglung Bazaar.

Investors claim that this will be the most convenient hotel here. Entrepreneur Kunwar saw the need of star hotels in the district after tourists’ influx upped in a gradual manner.

Arjun Chokhal, who has been running hotel enterprises in Baglung since 2065 BS, has already invested Rs 40 million in the hotel business. Tourism destination

s like Kalika Temple, world’s second longest suspension bridge, Banji Bridge, Panchakot and Shalgram Museum have attracted a large number of domestic tourists here.

Source: National News Agency Nepal