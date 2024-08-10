Beni-Darbang road obstructed by landslide



The Beni-Darbang road remains blocked due to a landslide that took place on the road on Friday evening. The landslide took place at Lampata Ranbang on the Beni-Darbang road section.

As a result, travelers remain stranded with many walking to pass through the site of the landslide.

The Beni-Darbang road section that connects three municipalities of west Baglung has been blocked many times due to landslides this monsoon. Although this road section is considered as the lifeline of Myagdi landslides continue to remain a perennial problem every year.

Local resident Teknath Subedi said that a new landslide has started in the Lampata Ranbang area on the road section which is already plagued by landslides in other parts of the road.

Due to the landslide vehicles traveling to and from Beni to Darbang remain stranded on the road. Passengers are risking their way to their destinations by walking across the landslide site.

Harikrishna Paudel in Ranbang said that the road connecting Dhawalagiri, Malika and Mangala R

ural Municipalities to the district headquarters Beni Bazar is becoming more dangerous during the rainy season.

Source: National News Agency RSS