Tue. Aug 13th, 2024
General

Karnali Chief Minister instructs officials to work on budget implementation


The Chief Minister of Karnali Province, Yamlal Kandel, has directed the officials to focus on effective implementation of the budget for the current fiscal year.

At a meeting with the representatives of the Civil Servants’ Trade Union in the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers on Thursday, Chief Minister Kandel said that citizens’ expectations will be met only from the implementation of the policy and programmes, and the budget of the running fiscal year.

“The political leadership is responsible for policymaking. The role of bureaucracy is vital for its implementation. Civil servants should work to ensure results in the first quarter,” he asked the officials.

The Chief Minister was of the view that government employees should be focused on service delivery meeting the citizens’ expectations, not merely concentrating on their career growth, transfer and promotion.

Source: National News Agency RSS

Related Post

General

Construction of Gautam Buddha Cricket Stadium begins

Aug 11, 2024
General

Execution of Nepal Preparedness Partnership Programme Third Phase kicks off

Aug 11, 2024
General

Minister Gurung vows laws as per federal set up in a year

Aug 11, 2024