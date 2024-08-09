Karnali Chief Minister instructs officials to work on budget implementation



The Chief Minister of Karnali Province, Yamlal Kandel, has directed the officials to focus on effective implementation of the budget for the current fiscal year.

At a meeting with the representatives of the Civil Servants’ Trade Union in the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers on Thursday, Chief Minister Kandel said that citizens’ expectations will be met only from the implementation of the policy and programmes, and the budget of the running fiscal year.

“The political leadership is responsible for policymaking. The role of bureaucracy is vital for its implementation. Civil servants should work to ensure results in the first quarter,” he asked the officials.

The Chief Minister was of the view that government employees should be focused on service delivery meeting the citizens’ expectations, not merely concentrating on their career growth, transfer and promotion.

Source: National News Agency RSS