All Levels of Government Should Promote Good Governance: Communications Minister Gurung



Kathmandu: Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung has emphasized that all three levels of government should prioritize good governance as they implement federalism in the country. This statement was made during a discussion program on inter-governmental relationships in federalism, organized by the Provincial Good Governance Center, Bagmati, and the Federalism and Localization Center.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Communications Minister Gurung, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Government of Nepal, highlighted the importance of good governance alongside fiscal federalism. He suggested that provinces should operate with only five to seven ministries and proposed placing the Ministry of Internal Affairs under the Chief Minister’s Office. Minister Gurung stressed the need for inclusive development by embracing the essence and spirit of federalism, urging provinces to focus on income generation, small and cottage industries, and improving citizens’ living standards.





Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ajay Kumar Chaurasia also underscored the necessity of empowering provinces and local governments through the enactment of relevant laws. He noted that significant progress has been made in areas such as drinking water, health, and education, alongside the development of physical infrastructure at the local level since the implementation of federalism.





Chair of the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee, Ramhari Khatiwada, assured that critical bills, including the Civil Servants Act and the Police Act, will be addressed in the upcoming parliamentary session. Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Bagmati Province Government, Minister for Internal Affairs and Law Suraj Chandra Lamichhane, expressed confidence that ongoing discussions and debates will enhance good governance and facilitate service delivery.





Dr. Khimlal Devkota, Chair of the Federalism and Localization Center, discussed inter-level relations within the context of federalism. He noted that despite decisions by the Inter-Provincial Council to strengthen inter-tier relations, implementation has been lacking. Dr. Devkota pointed out that the absence of proactive measures has hindered the expected progress in the implementation of federalism, despite the presence of numerous formal institutions in the country.

