Deputy Prime Minister Singh Emphasizes Tangible Development for Public Awareness



Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh has underlined the importance of conducting development projects in a manner that is perceptible to the public. Speaking at the 31st anniversary of the High Powered Bagmati Integrated Civilization, Singh highlighted the necessity of transitioning from mere publicity to tangible progress that citizens can experience.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Singh announced the completion of various projects and emphasized the importance of effectively communicating these developments to the public. He reported the reconstruction and renovation of temples along the Bagmati River. Despite the discussion surrounding the ‘Heritage Walk’ along the river, he expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of effective progress in preserving the numerous heritage sites.





Singh further stressed the urgency of managing the river corridor and enhancing the cleanliness of the Bagmati River. He committed to advancing the construction of river corridors and underscored the importance of eliminating pollution and unpleasant odors from the river. Singh stated, “We have no choice but to plan and move forward for that,” emphasizing a strategic approach to these initiatives.

