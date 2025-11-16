Anti-Crime Protests in Mexico City Result in 120 Injuries, Mostly Police

Mexico City: A few thousand people marched in Mexico City to protest crime and corruption following the fatal shooting of popular Michoacan Mayor Carlos Manzo. While the protest was initially organized by self-styled “Gen Z” influencers, it has garnered significant support from older members of the country’s opposition parties. The demonstration, which took place on Saturday, saw around 120 people injured, most of whom were police officers.

According to France24.com, the protest began peacefully but ended with clashes between young protesters and the police. The confrontation involved the use of stones, fireworks, sticks, and chains by the protesters, who also seized police shields and other equipment. The city’s security secretary, Pablo Vazquez, reported that 100 of the injured were police officers and that 20 individuals were arrested on charges including theft and assault. “For many hours, this mobilisation proceeded and developed peacefully, until a group of hooded individuals began to commit acts of violence,” Vazquez stated.

Despite the recent spate of high-profile murders, including the assassination of Mayor Carlos Manzo, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum maintains high approval ratings. Polls in August indicated that nearly 80% of Mexicans support her policies, an increase from approximately 70% at the start of her tenure. The protest, like many Gen Z-led demonstrations worldwide this year, attracted participants from a wide range of age groups.

Protesters voiced their demands for increased security and better public services. Andres Massa, a 29-year-old business consultant, displayed the pirate skull flag symbolic of Gen Z protests. Arizbeth Garcia, a 43-year-old physician, joined the march to advocate for more funding for the public health system, emphasizing the risks faced by doctors amid the country’s insecurity.

Leading up to the protest, President Sheinbaum accused right-wing parties of attempting to infiltrate the Gen Z movement and using bots on social media to boost attendance. Despite some Gen Z influencers withdrawing their support for the protest, prominent figures such as former president Vicente Fox and billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego endorsed the demonstration. Supporters of the slain Mayor Manzo, identifiable by their straw hats, were also present, voicing their grievances against the violence plaguing their communities.

This protest is part of a global trend of Gen Z-led movements advocating for change, with similar demonstrations occurring in countries like Nepal and Madagascar, where protests have led to significant political upheavals.