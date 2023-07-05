General

The number of people acquiring new labour permits is reported to be increasing. According to the Department of Foreign Employment, around 750,000 Nepali people got labour permits as of July 1 of the current fiscal year, 2022/23 that is ending on July 16 as compared to around 650,000 in the previous year.

According to the Department director and information officer Gurudatta Subedi, 740,000 foreign job aspirants have acquired labour permits, and most of them are aspiring to go to Gulf countries and Malaysia.

Their other destinations include Croatia, Cyprus, France, Poland and Romania, he said. Nepal has seen an exodus of more than 60,000 youths on average to foreign countries for jobs on a daily basis, he said, adding that 61, 845 Nepali people went for foreign employments in the Nepali month of last Falgun (February-March) alone.

Similarly, a total of 1,396 foreign citizens have acquired labour permits to work in Nepal in past two months alone, said Maninath Gope, technical director and spokesperson for the Department of Labour and Occupational Safety. Also, 458 foreign citizens got their labour permits renewed in the same period.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal