The drought has taken toll on daily life of people from Batase village at Gadhi Rural Municipality in the district.

The sources of drinking water dried up, forcing the villagers to use a fire engine for fetching water. Since yesterday, the drinking water is supplied by the fire engine here.

Radha Kumari Magar from Batase shared the plight that the tank where the water was stored drained because the water source itself went dry. She further said entire village was deprived of drinking water facility for a week. So, the water is transported by fire engine.

Ward No 7 Chairman Bhuvan Magar admitted, "Nearly 50 households are deprived of drinking water. After he requested federal lawmaker Amar Rayamajhi and province lawmaker Narayan Burjamagar, they extended assistance to use fire engine so that the parched villagers were distributed water brought from Vaidyanath stream.

He further said they were forced to use fire engine, as drinking water became top priority now.

Province lawmaker Burjamagar also shared that fire engine ferried water to the settlements of 50 households- five to six times a day.

Similarly, federal lawmaker Rayamajhi said alterative measure was adopted to supply drinking water to the villagers.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal