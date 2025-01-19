Australia Reaffirms Commitment to Support Bangladesh’s Reform Initiatives, Envoy Confirms to Chief Adviser



Dhaka: Australia has reiterated its support for the Bangladesh interim government and its reform initiatives. Acting Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Nardia Simpson, made the assurance when she made a farewell call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna here. During the meeting, Ambassador Simpson recounted the momentous events of July and August.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the Chief Adviser and the envoy discussed issues of mutual interests between the two countries. “It was emotional. We have been on the journey with the people of Bangladesh,” said the acting envoy, describing the Bangladeshi people as “very generous and hospitable” and her four-year tenure in the country as wonderful.





Prof Yunus invited the ambassador to join the events marking the first anniversary of the July uprising in August this year. He mentioned that the government would also invite other ambassadors who were posted in Bangladesh during the students-led revolution.





The Chief Adviser noted that he would be leading a consensus-building commission, which would hold dialogue with political parties over the reports submitted by the major reform commissions. Lamiya Morshed, the Principal Coordinator of the SDG Affairs, was present at the meeting.

