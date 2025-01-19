89th Birth Anniversary of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman Celebrated Across Bangladesh



Dhaka: The 89th birth anniversary of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, a pivotal figure in the establishment of multi-party democracy and the founder of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is being commemorated today with various events across the country. Born in 1936 in the village of Bagbari under Nashipur Union in Gabtoli of Bogura district, Ziaur Rahman was a renowned freedom fighter, honored with the title Bir Uttam. He was the second of five sons of Chemist Mansur Rahman and Jahanara Khatun, and was affectionately known by his nickname, Kamal.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Ziaur Rahman ascended to political prominence on the significant date of November 7, eventually founding the Bangladesh Nationalist Party on September 1, 1978. His presidency was abruptly ended by his assassination on May 30, 1981, at the hands of rogue army personnel. In honor of his legacy, the BNP has organized a series of events to mark his birth anniversary.





The day’s commemorative activities include senior BNP leaders, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, paying tribute by laying wreaths at Ziaur Rahman’s grave in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at 11 am. A discussion is set to take place at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) at 2:00 pm, featuring BNP standing committee members and national leaders, with Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir presiding over the event. BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will address the gathering virtually as the chief guest.





Additionally, leaders from BNP’s political allies will convene a separate discussion at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) at 3:00 pm. Notable participants include Jatiya Party Chairman Barrister Andalib Rahman Partha and Gana Sanghati Andolon Chief Coordinator Junayed Saki. The day’s events will also feature the ‘Zia Memorial Cricket Tournament’ organized by BNP Dhaka (north) unit at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur at 5:30 pm, with prize distribution led by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.





Further commemorations include the hoisting of the party flag at central and regional offices, the publication of special supplements in newspapers, and discussions organized by various socio-cultural and professional bodies affiliated with the party. In a gesture of goodwill, winter clothing will be distributed among the needy to mark the occasion.

