Abahani Secures Narrow Victory Over Rahmatganj in BPL



Dhaka: Abahani Limited edged past old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by a solitary goal in the Bashundhara Group Bangladesh Premier League Football held at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium today. After the barren first half, defender Shakil Hossain finally broke the deadlock by scoring the decisive goal for Abahani Limited in the 68th minute of the match. Rahmatganj, however, tried their best to stage a comeback but failed to score in the remaining proceedings.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the victory allowed the traditional sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited to increase their tally to 19 points from eight matches, while Rahmatganj remained at 15 points, having played the same number of games. League leaders Mohammedan have already secured the top spot on the table with 24 points and one match in hand in the first round.

Abahani and Rahmatganj are set to play their respective last round matches against Brothers Union and Bangladesh Police Foot

ball Club. Earlier in the league, Abahani Limited Dhaka secured a second position on the table, defeating Fakirerpool Young Men’s Club by 2-0 goals in their opening match, edging past Dhaka Wanderers Club by 1-0, losing to arch-rival Mohammedan by 1-0, defeating Bashundhara Kings by 1-0, beating Bangladesh Police Football Club by 2-0, playing to a goalless draw with Fortis Football Club, and thrashing Chittagong Abahani Limited by 4-0.

Rahmatganj started the league strong, beating Fortis Football Club by 3-1 goals, defeating Chittagong Abahani Limited by 2-0, losing 4-1 to Bashundhara Kings, notching a 3-1 win over Brothers Union Club, thrashing Fakirerpool by 6-1 goals, crushing Dhaka Wanderers also by 6-1 goals, and suffering a 3-1 defeat to Mohammedan.