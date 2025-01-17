Ryan Burl Leads Rajshahi to 184-7 Against Sylhet



Chattogram: Zimbabwe recruit Ryan Burl hammered 27 ball-41 as Durbar Rajshahi posted 184-7 against Sylhet Strikers in their seventh match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here today. After electing to bat first, Rajshahi in their first match in the Chattogram phase of BPL made a decent start with Mohammad Haris and Jishan Alam providing initial impetus. But no opener could continue it for a long time with Haris being out for 19 and Jishan on 20.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, skipper Anamul Haque Bijoy and Burl then shared a 45-run partnership for the third wicket before Ruyel Meah got the breakthrough with the wicket of the skipper, who made a 22-ball 32. Burl continued to attack amid the wickets tumbling around him and gave Rajshahi hope to propel past 200.

Nihaduzzaman, who took 2-37, removed Burl to block the way to 200. Burl, who was the fifth batter out, hit one four and four sixes in his knock. Ruyel Meah, who eventually finished with 3-32, cleaned up

the tail. Nahidul Islam picked up 2-20 to complement Ruyel and Nihaduzzaman.