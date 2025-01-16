Visually-Impaired Student Empowers Others Through Computer Training



Dhaka: Shahin Alam, a visually-impaired student from Dhaka University, has become a role model by empowering fellow visually impaired individuals through computer literacy training. Despite losing his eyesight at the age of 13 due to a severe fever and subsequent infection, Shahin persevered in his educational journey and is now dedicated to helping others achieve independence through computer skills.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Shahin, who hails from Alampur village in the Moheshpur region of Jhenaidah district, embarked on this path with a vision to not only excel personally but also to uplift others in similar circumstances. He announced his training program through Facebook, attracting 113 trainees in the last two years. His unique initiative stands out as he offers this training free of charge to visually impaired individuals both domestically and internationally.

Shahin’s journey began when he left a general school for a specialized institution for visually impaired students in Narail af

ter becoming visually impaired. He continued his education with remarkable determination, eventually passing secondary and higher secondary exams before securing a place at Dhaka University, despite financial challenges.

Without a personal computer, Shahin utilized resources at the university’s visually impaired center to develop his skills and teach others. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he returned home and decided to focus on training visually impaired individuals in computer literacy. His courses cover essential computer skills, including screen readers, Microsoft Office applications, and internet browsing.

Initially conducting the training independently, Shahin later received support from Access Bangladesh Foundation, which helped facilitate online classes and provided certificates to his trainees. His efforts have not only equipped many with valuable skills but also inspired others to overcome their obstacles and pursue their dreams.