Bangabandhu Parishad today extended congratulations to newly elected Barishal City Corporation (BCC) Mayor Abul Khair Abdullah Khokon Serniabat and Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque.

In a congratulatory message, the organization's acting President and Dhaka University former Vice-Chancellor Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique and General Secretary Professor ABM Faroque and all other leaders extended heartiest congratulations and greetings to the two new mayors.

Bangabandhu Parishad hoped the two new mayors will play an effective role for the overall development of Barishal and Khulna during their tenure.

"We wish for their long and healthy lives. We also congratulate the Election Commission and voters as the polls were held in a peaceful and fair manner," the message reads.

Awami League candidate Abul Khair Abdullah was elected mayor unofficially in the Barishal City Corporations (BCC) elections on Monday.

He defeated his closest rival Islami Andolon candidate Syed Faizul Karim by 53, 980 votes.

In Khulna, AL candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque was re-elected mayor for the third time in the city corporation elections held on Monday.

Khaleque defeated his nearest rival Moulana Abdul Awal of Islami Andolan Bangladesh by a huge margin of votes.

Khaleque bagged 1,54,825 votes with his party's symbol 'Boat' while his nearest rival candidate Moulana Abdul Awal got 60,064 votes with 'Hand fan' symbol.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha