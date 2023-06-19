General

Bangladesh has signed an agreement with Omar to import 0.25 to 1.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of LNG from Oman's OQ Trading on G-to-G basis for ten-year term from 2026.

Petrobangla Secretary Ruchira Islam on behalf of Bangladesh and OQ Trading Limited Executive Director Said Al Maawali on behalf of Oman signed the agreement at a city hotel.

Prime Minister's Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Bir Bikram, witnessed the deal signing ceremony.

Oman Ambassador Abdul Ghaffar Albulushi, Energy secretary Dr Khairuzzaman Majumder and Petrobangla chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker were present at the contract signing ceremony.

The deal can be extended for 5 years more.

Currently, Bangladesh has been importing 1-1.5 MTPA of LNG since 2019 under an existing deal.

Dr Tawfiq-E-Elahi said, "We will try to increase local production along with import."

He urged to foreign companies for conduct exploration works in Bay of Bengal.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha