The Home Ministry has appointed joint-secretary Jitendra Basnet the Chief District Officer (CDO) of Kathmandu.

Prior to this, he served as the Spokesperson for the Ministry and Chief of its Security and Coordination Division.

According to the Secretariat of Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Basnet has been assigned to take charge of the Kathmandu's CDO as per the ministerial-level decision. This followed the promotion of outgoing Kathmandu CDO Ghanshyam Upadhyay to the post of Secretary.

Basnet has already served as the Director General of Department of National ID and Civil Registration and CDO of Gorkha, Chitwan and Parsa.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal