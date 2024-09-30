BFIU asks banks to freeze accounts of Sajeeb Wazed, Saima Wazed

Financial Intelligence Unit of Bangladesh Bank (BFIU) has asked banks to freeze all accounts of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Saima Wazed, daughter of Sheikh Hasina, and Radwan Mujib Siddiq, son of Sheikh Rehana.

The anti-money laundering agency also instructed banks to freeze accounts of Nasrul Hamid, former state minister for power, energy and mineral resources, and any accounts linked to the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) and the CRI’s ‘Young Bangla’ project.

BFIU issued an order today instructing all banks to block the accounts for 30 days in the first phase.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha