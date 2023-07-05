General

Efforts are underway to conserve the BP Peace Park (BP Shanti Nagar Ban) located at Bharatpur metropolis-3 in Chitwan.

In the peace park that has long been awaiting conservation, tasks related to installing BP's statute, placing tiles and erecting wall are being done now.

Deputy Mayor of Bharatpur metropolis, Chitrasen Adhikari said conservation efforts are being undertaken at the cost of Rs 3.5 million under the leadership of metropolis.

Around 112 bigha land of the Narayani river island has been transformed into the BP Peace Park. A new statue of BP Koirala – a popular democratic leader of Nepal – has been placed in the park. Works related to the management of picnic spots and security guard home are gaining momentum.

The park which was conserved by the then City Panchayat with plantation of saplings has now witnessed further attractive ambience.

As the park area is being developed as a tourism hub lately, conservation efforts have been stepped up to manage the virgin land, Adhikari informed. He said the Bharatpur ward-3 has formed a users' committee under the leadership of Raghunath Timilsina for expediting conservation efforts.

Though several efforts were made in the past to develop the area a centre of attraction for tourists, it has long been awaiting conservation. He said the area has higher potential to make it an attractive hub for domestic and foreign tourists.

The Bagmati province government has allocated a budget of Rs 1.8 million for the fiscal year 2080-81 for the conservation of BP Peace Park. The conservation efforts are gaining momentum in the area with the support from local government and province government, Adhikari shared. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal