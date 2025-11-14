British Ambassador Engages in Talks with Nepal’s Home Minister Aryal



Kathmandu: The British Ambassador to Nepal, Rob Fenn, recently paid a courtesy call to Minister for Home Affairs Om Prakash Aryal at his office in Singha Durbar. During this meeting, they engaged in discussions focusing on Nepal’s evolving political situation.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the discussions highlighted the government’s efforts to stabilize the transitional period following the Gen Z movement. Minister Aryal emphasized the government’s commitment to normalizing this situation.





Ambassador Fenn responded by assuring the United Kingdom’s support for the upcoming House of Representatives member election, scheduled for March 5, 2026. He also expressed optimism that the friendly relations between the United Kingdom and Nepal would continue to strengthen in the future.

