Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

British Ambassador Engages in Talks with Nepal’s Home Minister Aryal


Kathmandu: The British Ambassador to Nepal, Rob Fenn, recently paid a courtesy call to Minister for Home Affairs Om Prakash Aryal at his office in Singha Durbar. During this meeting, they engaged in discussions focusing on Nepal’s evolving political situation.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the discussions highlighted the government’s efforts to stabilize the transitional period following the Gen Z movement. Minister Aryal emphasized the government’s commitment to normalizing this situation.



Ambassador Fenn responded by assuring the United Kingdom’s support for the upcoming House of Representatives member election, scheduled for March 5, 2026. He also expressed optimism that the friendly relations between the United Kingdom and Nepal would continue to strengthen in the future.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.