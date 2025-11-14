PM Karki and Cabinet Members Declare Assets



Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sushila Karki and her cabinet ministers have submitted their property details to the Prime Minister’s Office.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the officials who have declared their assets include Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal, Energy Minister Kulman Ghising, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, Minister for Commerce Anil Kumar Sinha, Education Minister Mahabir Pun, Agriculture Minister Madan Pariyar, Communication and Information Technology Minister Jagdish Kharel, Health Minister Sudha Gautam, and Youth and Sports Minister Bablu Gupta.





The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers has made this information public, marking a move towards transparency in governance.

