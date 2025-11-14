Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

PM Karki and Cabinet Members Declare Assets


Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sushila Karki and her cabinet ministers have submitted their property details to the Prime Minister’s Office.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the officials who have declared their assets include Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal, Energy Minister Kulman Ghising, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, Minister for Commerce Anil Kumar Sinha, Education Minister Mahabir Pun, Agriculture Minister Madan Pariyar, Communication and Information Technology Minister Jagdish Kharel, Health Minister Sudha Gautam, and Youth and Sports Minister Bablu Gupta.



The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers has made this information public, marking a move towards transparency in governance.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.