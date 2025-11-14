Health Minister Introduces Urgent Action Plan for Health Sector Reform



Kathmandu: Minister for Health and Population, Dr. Sudha Gautam, has unveiled the ‘Urgent Health Sector Reform Action Plan’ aimed at accelerating the ministry’s service delivery.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Spokesperson of the Health Ministry, Dr. Prakash Budhathoki, stated that Minister Dr. Gautam initiated the action plan to enhance the ministry’s service delivery within a short span of one to two months. The plan includes measures for treating and providing psychosocial counseling to Gen Z protesters who have been injured, as well as launching specialized campaigns to address infant and maternal mortality rates. It also emphasizes good governance and improved service delivery, alongside health improvement initiatives for migrant workers heading abroad.





The action plan outlines a special two-month program at provincial and local levels with high infant and maternal mortality rates. This initiative aims to foster coordination and collaboration among the three tiers of government to prevent and reduce infant and maternal mortality rates. Additionally, it plans to establish psychosocial counseling services for Gen Z protest-injured individuals in all federal hospitals.





The plan also proposes operating Out-Patient Department (OPD) services in two shifts to make federal hospitals and Health Sciences Institutes more citizen-friendly within two months. It includes fast-tracking the approval of the Organization and Management of the Health Insurance Board and quota to effectively implement the health insurance program, as shared by the spokesperson.





Moreover, an orientation program on labor health safety will be conducted from the health desk at Tribhuvan International Airport to ensure the health care of Nepali citizens going for foreign employment.

