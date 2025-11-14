PM Karki Urges Government Officials to Improve Performance to Meet Public Expectations



Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has directed government officials to enhance their performance, stating that the current progress is insufficient. During a review meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Karki emphasized the need for improved operational methods aligned with the nation’s recent political changes and the aspirations of Gen-Z.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Karki highlighted public frustration stemming from rampant corruption and delays in development. She noted that ministers, secretaries, and administrative leaders have a crucial role in eradicating corruption within state mechanisms. “I would like to direct you all to work responsibly to practice and promote fairness in your agencies,” she stated.





Karki expressed gratitude towards ministers and officials for their efforts despite challenges posed by Gen-Z protests, monsoon-induced disasters, and prolonged festive season vacations. She stressed that ministry performance reviews are essential for promoting accountability and rebuilding public trust in government operations.





Additionally, Karki mentioned that public resources are being mobilized for welfare, indicating that standard administrative processes are insufficient to fulfill public aspirations. She urged officials to address public expectations and efficiently mobilize line agencies.





The Prime Minister also noted that annual action plans for all ministries and line agencies are being revised following a cabinet meeting on September 21. The revisions aim to implement austerity measures and prioritize projects for the reconstruction and maintenance of public properties damaged during Gen-Z protests, manage election expenditures, and support economic recovery and relief initiatives.

