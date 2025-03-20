Business Partnership Strengthens Between Pokhara and Chengdu Tourism Sectors



Pokhara: Tourism entrepreneurs of Pokhara and Chengdu city of Sichuan Province, China have concluded a business partnership and ‘Sales Mission’ initiative.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) organized this Business to Business (B2B) and Sales Mission program. This initiative engaged tourism entrepreneurs from Chengdu and Pokhara, who traveled to the Chinese province via the first commercial chartered flight from Pokhara International Airport. The program was held in collaboration with the Pokhara Tourism Council and the Consulate General in Chengdu.

During the event, stakeholders from both regions emphasized the necessity of regular Sichuan Airlines flights and expressed their readiness to enhance tourism partnerships. Chengdu’s tourism entrepreneurs highlighted Pokhara’s natural beauty and called for infrastructure development to attract Chinese tourists.

Pokhara Metropolitan City Mayor Dhanraj Acharya expressed enthusiasm for the commencement of the chartered flight,

noting the deep-rooted and expansive relationship between Nepal and China. He mentioned the historical figures Bhrikuti, Songtsen Gampo, and Araniko, illustrating the long-standing ties between the two nations.

Mayor Acharya observed that Sichuan Province is globally recognized for its tea, giant pandas, and Buddha’s historical heritage, which attract tourists worldwide. He stated that Nepali tourists are eager to explore Sichuan’s rich culture and natural beauty, while the new flights will facilitate direct travel between Chengdu and Pokhara.

Liu Min, Deputy Director General of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Sichuan Province, expressed confidence in regularizing the chartered flights, believing that the tourism partnership would further strengthen historical ties between Nepal and China.

Taranath Pahari, Chairperson of the Pokhara Tourism Council, stated that the Pokhara-Chengdu flight would enhance tourism collaboration and receive positive support from Chengdu’s tourism entrepreneurs.

Maniraj Lam

ichhane, Chief of NTB, Gandaki Province, emphasized that Pokhara is a favored destination for Chinese tourists and highlighted the importance of sustaining the Pokhara-Chengdu flight to attract more visitors.

Suresh Raut, Consul General at the Consulate General of Nepal in Chengdu, assured support for the regularization of the Pokhara-Chengdu flight.

Jeevan Raj Sapkota, General Secretary of the Pokhara Tourism Council, expressed optimism about increasing the number of Chinese tourists visiting Pokhara in the future.