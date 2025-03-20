Bill Related to Business Environment Reforms Passed



Kathmandu: The House of Representatives has successfully passed the ‘Bill designed to amend certain Nepal Acts related to economic and business environment reforms and investment promotion, 2081’. This development marks a significant move towards enhancing the economic landscape of the country.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the bill was brought forth for approval by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Poudel. The initiative is aimed at addressing existing legislative frameworks to better facilitate business operations and attract investments.





Speaker Devraj Ghimire announced that the bill had received majority support in the house. Prior to this, amendment proposals related to the bill had been dismissed by a majority, reflecting the house’s commitment to the original draft.





The House of Representatives is scheduled to reconvene on March 26, where further legislative matters will be discussed.

