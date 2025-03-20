PM Oli Discusses Nepal-China Agreement on Boundary Management System



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has announced that Nepal and China signed a ‘Boundary Management System’ agreement in 2019 to reopen 14 border points along the Nepal-China border, which serve as traditional trade points. Among these is the Urai Bhanjyang pass in Bajhang.





According to National News Agency Nepal, in response to a query from Bhanubhakta Joshi during a House of Representatives meeting, the Prime Minister mentioned that regulations allowing Nepali citizens from districts adjoining China to obtain entry passes have been put into effect. Efforts are ongoing, both through coordination with relevant bodies and at the diplomatic level, to ensure the functioning of the Urai Bhanjyang transit point.





The Prime Minister acknowledged the legislator’s suggestions to integrate services related to roadways, drinking water, irrigation, river management, and infrastructure management. He noted that local levels have already initiated integrated systems for some services. Furthermore, the government is making continuous efforts to create job opportunities within the country. A five-year strategic plan has been launched to foster entrepreneurship and internal employment, thereby creating a conducive job environment in Nepal.





To support these efforts, the Vocational and Skill Development Training Academy has been established to provide vocational and skills enhancement training, as well as to certify the skills of foreign migrant returnees. Additionally, the Prime Minister highlighted the success of the ‘Employment Programme’, a government initiative aimed at ensuring minimum job opportunities. Since the fiscal year 2075/76 (2018-19), around 800,000 individuals listed as unemployed have gained employment through this programme.





The government has also launched the “Internal Employment Promotion Decade” to boost internal employment opportunities. This initiative aims to encourage youth to engage in employment and self-employment activities within the country.

