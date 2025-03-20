Modernization of Agriculture Essential to End Food Imports, Says PM Oli



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that modernization of agriculture is a must to end the compulsion of having to import food into the country. Inaugurating the South Asian Farmers’ Conference here Thursday, Prime Minister Oli said that even though 60 percent of the population is engaged in agriculture, subsistence farming has made it impossible to become self-reliant in food production.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the country can be made self-reliant through the development of modern agriculture and through small and cottage industries, thereby preventing youth from migrating abroad. Representatives of more than 25 farmer organizations from different countries of South Asia are participating in the conference.





The two-day conference is scheduled to discuss the problems of South Asian farmers and ways to solve them.

