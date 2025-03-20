Fifth Nepal-Japan Neurosurgical Conference Begins in Kathmandu



Kathmandu: The Fifth Nepal-Japan Neurosurgical Conference has commenced today in Kathmandu. The event, structured as a ‘functional neurosurgery workshop’, is set to run over the course of three days.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the conference is jointly organized by Neuro Foundation Nepal and Tokyo Women’s Medical University, in collaboration with the Nepalese Society of Neurosurgeons and Annapurna Neurological Institute and Allied Sciences. It brings together doctors and scientists from Nepal, Canada, and Iran who specialize in the field of neurosurgery.





The event features over 60 scientists presenting working papers. Dr. Basanta Panta, Chairperson of Neuro Foundation Nepal, emphasized the focus on functional neurosurgery, which addresses the treatment of conditions such as Parkinson’s, neuromotor disorders, and various mental health issues.





Dr. Panta further remarked on the evolution of neurosurgery in Nepal, noting that 20 years ago, the country had a minimal number of neurosurgeons and lacked technological advancements such as MRI. Today, the number of neurosurgeons in Nepal has increased to 120, reflecting significant progress in the field.

