Prachanda Hopeful of Winning More Parliamentary Seats in Upcoming General Elections



Tarai-Madhes: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ expressed optimism on Thursday about his party’s prospects in the approaching general elections, asserting a stronger position even without forming electoral alliances with other political parties.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Maoist Centre Chairman highlighted that recent political developments have laid the groundwork for the party’s enhanced standing. He stressed that the Maoist Centre experienced setbacks in previous elections due to alliances with the Nepali Congress and CPN (UML), and he believes the party will be more robust without relying on other political entities.





Prachanda also pointed out that the outcomes of the recently held by-elections and the elections of the Free Student’s Union across various campuses under Tribhuvan University (TU) demonstrate the Maoist Centre’s strength and public support.





Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of the postal highway as a crucial infrastructure for Nepal’s southern region and urged the swift completion of bridge constructions along different sections of the highway.





On another note, Dahal called for renewed efforts to resist regressive and status quoist forces in defense of people’s rights.

