HoR Q&A Session: ‘EPG Report Would Be Accepted Thru Understanding Between Both Sides’



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has stated that the government is actively working to ensure that the report of the Eminent Persons Group (EPG), jointly formed by Nepal and India, is accepted through mutual understanding between the two nations. This announcement was made during a question and answer session at the House of Representatives, where the Prime Minister emphasized that the EPG report would be acknowledged with the consensus of both countries.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli responded to a query from lawmaker Buddhiman Tamang by mentioning that the issue of the EPG report had been brought up at the highest levels of the Indian government in previous discussions. He assured that diplomatic efforts were ongoing in various contexts to address the matter. The Prime Minister explained that the EPG group had previously agreed to submit its report first to the Prime Minister of India, followed by the Prime Minister of Nepal.





PM Oli reiterated the commitment to work towards both countries accepting the report through mutual understanding. Additionally, he addressed questions regarding Nepal’s revised ‘pointed’ map, affirming that the territory under Nepal’s control before 1962 AD, as depicted in the current map, is accurate. He noted that the map had remained unchanged until 1960 and was only altered afterward. Furthermore, he highlighted that Nepal’s Coat-of-Arms was updated in the Constitution’s Schedule 3 through a second amendment on June 18, 2020.

