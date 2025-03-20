Contact Us
Govt. Effort for Bipin’s Release: PM Oli Makes Telephone Call to Turkish President


Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has reached out to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, requesting his diplomatic intervention for the safe release of Nepali student Bipin Joshi. Joshi is believed to be held hostage by the Palestinian extremist group Hamas.



According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli made the request during a telephone call this afternoon. In response, President Erdogan assured PM Oli of taking the issue seriously and pledged efforts towards Joshi’s release. He also requested PM Oli to convey this commitment to Joshi’s family and the broader Nepali community.



During the conversation, President Erdogan also extended an invitation to PM Oli to participate in an upcoming diplomatic conference in Turkey scheduled for April. The leaders discussed topics of economic and scientific cooperation, along with the expansion of mutual ties.



Previously, on March 12, PM Oli had contacted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil, urging him to take necessary actions for Joshi’s release following the attack on Israel, during which Joshi was taken hostage.

