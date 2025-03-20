Government Committed to Controlling Inflation: PM Oli



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has stated that the government is resolute in its efforts to control inflation, addressing lawmakers’ questions during a session of the House of Representatives today.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli emphasized that regular market monitoring is being conducted to ensure the efficient and accessible supply of goods and daily essentials for the general population. He assured that there are measures in place to ensure the smooth distribution of essential food grains, especially in remote areas.





The Prime Minister highlighted that stringent market monitoring aims to curb black market activities and prevent the hoarding of goods. “The market monitoring committee has been activated to take action against those creating artificial shortages of goods, which has supported in arresting price hike. A consumer court has recently been established and brought into operation for the protection of consumer rights and judicial representation,” he explained.





PM Oli noted that the current fiscal year experienced a lower inflation rate compared to the previous one. “The average consumer inflation in the seven months of the current fiscal year was 4.16 percent as against 5.01 percent in the same period last year. The action plan of reducing inflation through a cautiously flexible monetary policy has been continued for the current fiscal year,” he asserted.





The Prime Minister also mentioned ongoing efforts to provide subsidies and concessional loans to boost agricultural production, which he believes will help stabilize food supply, increase production, manage agricultural imports, and maintain price stability.





On a different note, PM Oli addressed the government’s sensitivity towards the treatment and rehabilitation of burn victims, highlighting that the Acid and Other Hazardous Chemical Substances (Regulation) Act, 2079, includes sufficient provisions for this purpose. He stated that the government would contribute to discussions in the House or relevant committees regarding the provisions of a private bill addressing the treatment, rehabilitation, and rights of burn victims.

