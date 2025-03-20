Lumbini Circuit Mayors Visit USA to Foster International Relations and Promote Birthplace of Buddha



Texas: Mayors of various municipalities within Nepal’s Lumbini Circuit are currently in Texas, USA, to promote Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha. A team of mayors has traveled to the US through an initiative by the Department of Tourism under the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) of USA.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the visiting team plans to engage in discussions with various bodies within both the US and Nepali communities across Texas, New York, Virginia, Maryland, and Washington DC. In Texas, they have already interacted with members of the Texas State Assembly, officials of Euless City, and leaders of the Nepali community.





During interactions in Texas, participants pledged to promote tourism in the Lumbini region and to preserve Nepali religion and culture. Furthermore, the Texas State Assembly has declared ‘Lumbini Advocacy Day’ through a resolution passed in the presence of the visiting mayors.





Dhruv Kharel, Mayor of Devdaha Municipality, emphasized the primary goal of the visit as introducing Lumbini to the international community. He outlined plans to establish sisterhood relations with local US municipalities, distribute informative kits about the Lumbini region, and invite both US and Nepali citizens to visit the Buddha Circuit in Nepal.





At a welcome event hosted by the Nepali Society of Texas and other organizations, the mayors encouraged the second generation of Nepali origins in the US to visit Lumbini, suggesting that such visits will strengthen connections to their heritage and promote Lumbini within the broader US community. Kapilvastu Municipality Mayor Sudip Poudel and Ramnagar Municipality Mayor Dhanpat Yadav echoed the sentiment, highlighting the visit’s potential to enhance Lumbini’s recognition globally.





The mayors’ team is also scheduled to engage with local authorities and NRNA officials in Virginia, Baltimore, Maryland, New York, and hold discussions at the Nepali Embassy in Washington, DC, as part of their ongoing efforts to promote Lumbini internationally.

