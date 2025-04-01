Cabinet Decisions: Free Treatment for Those Injured During Protest



Kathmandu: The government is set to receive a grant of 573 million Japanese Yen from the government of Japan for the Dhulikhel Hospital Trauma and Emergency Service Center Improvement Project. Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung announced this while unveiling the decisions of the Cabinet meeting held on Monday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the government has also resolved to approve the basis and format of revenue sharing to be provided to the provinces and local levels for the fiscal year 2082/83 to 2086/87. Additionally, the Cabinet approved the amount of financial equalization grant to be transferred to the provinces and local levels for the fiscal year 2082/83.





In other decisions, the Cabinet has appointed Choodamani Chapagain to the vacant post of Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Stock Exchange Limited. Furthermore, Dr Pradhuman Raj Pandey, a senior agricultural economist at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Kalimati Fruit and Vegetable Market Development Committee.





Minister Gurung also disclosed the Cabinet’s decisions from the meeting held on March 28, which included a directive to the Ministry of Health and Population to arrange free medical treatment for those injured during the protest that occurred last Friday. The protest was organized by supporters of the former monarch. The Cabinet also decided to investigate the vandalism incidents during the protests and take action against those responsible. Measures are to be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.

