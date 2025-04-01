Nepal Expresses Gratitude to UAE for Amnesty to 166 Nepali Inmates



Kathmandu: The Government of Nepal has extended its sincere gratitude to the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the amnesty granted to 166 Nepali inmates on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan and the festival of Eid.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed in a press release that it values this act of pardon, recognizing it as an example of the cordial bilateral relations between Nepal and the UAE. The amnesty was granted on humanitarian grounds.





The decision for amnesty and pardon was made following a request by the Government of Nepal through the Embassy of Nepal in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

