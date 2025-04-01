Focus is on an Implementable Budget, Says FM Poudel



Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel has stated that the government’s primary focus is on presenting a realistic and implementable budget for the new fiscal year. This was emphasized during his discussion with the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Affairs as preparations for the upcoming fiscal year’s budget estimates are underway.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Finance Minister Poudel suggested the formulation of plans and programs that are practical and executable, rather than merely distributive. He emphasized that priority should be given to sectors such as labour, skills development, employment, and manufacturing. The Finance Minister also highlighted the necessity of critically reviewing social security programs and proposed the integration of similar initiatives across various ministries and agencies to ensure efficiency.





In the same discussion, Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Sharat Singh Bhandari underscored the importance of leveraging the skills of migrant returnees and prioritizing their employment within the country. The meeting also included a review of the Prime Minister’s Employment Program, reflecting the government’s intent to align national employment strategies with the new fiscal budget.

