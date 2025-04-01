Indian Firm Pristine Mega Logistics Park Secures Five-Year Contract for Birgunj Inland Clearance Depot



Birgunj: Pristine Mega Logistics Park Pvt Ltd, an Indian company, has been awarded the responsibility of managing and operating the Birgunj Inland Clearance Depot.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Executive Director of Nepal Intermodal Transport Development Committee, Asish Gajurel, announced that Pristine Mega Logistics Park Pvt Ltd was selected for the operation and management of the dry port for the next five years at a cost of Rs 4.71 billion. The selection was made through a technical evaluation of the tender, where Container Corporation of India Limited and Pristine Mega Logistics Park Pvt Ltd were the main contenders. Container Corporation of India Pvt Ltd had submitted a bid of Rs 4.51 billion.





The Committee specified that the contract agreement will be signed with the selected company, granting them the responsibility of managing and operating the dry port for five years starting from mid-July. Previously, Pristine Mega Logistics Park Pvt Ltd had managed the dry port for five years at a cost of Rs 3.33 billion.





The Birgunj dry port, located at Sirsiya, spans an area of 57 bighas and is exclusively serviced by cargo trains. Constructed in 2000 with a World Bank loan of Rs 820 million, the dry port’s railway link from Raxaul was developed at a cost of Rs 200 million, funded by the Government of India.





Additionally, the Birgunj Dry Port Customs Office reported revenue collections of Rs 32.32 billion during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, following a collection of Rs 47.31 billion in the previous fiscal year.

