PM Oli’s Official Visit to Thailand Aims to Enhance Bilateral Relations



Bangkok: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s official visit to Thailand, set to commence tomorrow, is poised to further enhance the friendly relations between Nepal and Thailand. These nations have long been connected through their shared Buddhist culture and traditions, as well as collaborations in tourism, trade, and education.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Nepal and Thailand maintain close relations not only at the governmental level but also among their citizens. Approximately 80,000 individuals of Nepali origin reside in Thailand, underscoring the unique bond between the two countries. The relationship, rooted in cultural and civilizational values, is founded on mutual goodwill and understanding.





Buddhist teachings and values serve as a significant link between the people of Nepal and Thailand. Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, holds immense religious significance for Thai pilgrims. Diplomatic ties between Nepal and Thailand have flourished since their establishment on November 30, 1959. The Thai government has contributed to this connection by constructing a Buddhist monastery in Lumbini, while the Thai people hold King Janak and Janakpur of Nepal in high esteem.





Nepal’s ambassador to Bangkok, Dhan Bahadur Oli, noted the growing number of Nepalis visiting Thailand for tourism, beach observation, study, and trade. Trade and commerce have further deepened bilateral relations, with Thai investments in Nepal’s manufacturing and tourism sectors. Despite these developments, Nepal faces a trade deficit with Thailand.





Nepal exports products such as herbs, handicrafts, chhurpi, handmade paper, and nettle fabric to Thailand. In return, its imports from Thailand include electrical appliances, motor vehicles, garments, and fruits. Additionally, Thai nationals show considerable interest in visiting Nepal, with over 25,000 Thai tourists traveling to Nepal in 2023.

