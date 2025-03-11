Call to Reinstate Monarchy Deemed Undemocratic by Minister Gurung



Kathmandu: Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung has stated that the demand for reinstating the monarchy in Nepal’s federal democratic republic is both regressive and irrelevant. This assertion was made during a programme organized by the Department of Postal Service, where the first cancellation mark on a new postage stamp was issued.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Gurung emphasized that the possibility of reviving the dethroned monarchy is impossible when considering logical, democratic, and other aspects. He recalled that the monarchy was rooted in a feudalistic regime, making any attempt to restore it an undemocratic move during this democratic era.





Minister Gurung further argued that Nepal’s monarchy effectively ended with the royal massacre, marking a definitive departure from monarchical rule. In a separate context, he highlighted the need for a bill to regulate social networking sites, aiming to protect society from potential anarchy.





During the event, the Minister also placed the first cancellation mark on postage stamps featuring Chiniyalal Singh and Naradmuni Thulung, acknowledging their significant contributions to Nepal’s political and academic transformation.

