Lawmakers Assert Monarchy Cannot Replace Democracy in House of Representatives Session



Kathmandu: Lawmakers have drawn the attention of the government to several pressing issues during an emergency session of the House of Representatives. They emphasized that monarchy cannot serve as an alternative to democracy and underscored concerns over activities perceived to undermine the constitution.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Mahesh Kumar Bartaula stressed that adherence to the constitution is a duty of every citizen and alleged that recent activities against the constitution are occurring under the influence of former King Gyanendra Shah. He accused the former King of inciting these activities, reiterating that monarchy is not a viable substitute for democracy.





In addition, Arjun Narsingh KC urged the government to engage in dialogue with the Nepal Teachers’ Federation. He noted that the Federation plans to renew its agitation due to the non-implementation of agreements previously made with the government. KC also highlighted issues arising from the mandatory national identity card requirement for social security allowances, affecting senior citizens and disabled persons.





Rupa Chaudhary pointed out that people in remote areas of Sudurpaschim lack access to basic healthcare. Sher Bahadur Kunwar informed the house about the deaths of two women in Achham due to a clay mound burial and called for preventive measures against such incidents.





Hari Dhakal emphasized the need for measures to control the human-wildlife conflict, particularly the elephant menace in Chitwan’s Sauraha area. Similarly, Rama Koirala called for the provision of employment opportunities and minimum wages within the country. She also criticized the exclusion of parliamentary committee chairs and lawmakers from the Labour and Employment Conference in Kathmandu.





Ishwori Gharti raised concerns about the illegal recruitment of Nepalese in the Russian Army, while Sarita Bhusal demanded arrangements for the treatment and relief of fire victims.





In the zero hour of the meeting, lawmakers continued to address various current issues. Mukta Kumari Yadav stressed the urgency of resolving the teachers’ agitation in light of the upcoming Secondary Education Examination (SEE). Metmani Chaudhary called on the government to heed the demands of tenant farmers in Dang, whose protest has been ongoing for 38 days without response.





Manish Jha urged the government to build public confidence amidst growing frustration expressed in street protests. Mina Tamang emphasized the need for effective constitutional implementation, and Ram Kishor Yadav cautioned against reinstating monarchy after adopting republicanism.





Roshan Karki noted the rising public support for monarchy, advising the rulers to consider these sentiments. Other lawmakers, including Bhim Prasad Acharya and Madhav Sapkota, voiced their opinions on various public concerns, urging the government to address the grievances of the people.

