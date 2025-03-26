Case Clearance Rate Higher in Mustang District Court



Bhaktapur: The Mustang District Court has cleared 66.6 per cent of the total cases in the first nine months of the current fiscal year. Of the total 33 cases including old ones, the District Court delivered verdicts in 22 cases, Registrar of the Mustang District Court Dibyaraj Ghimire said.





According to National News Agency Nepal, out of a total of 17 civil offences, 15 cases were cleared from the District Court, and seven criminal offences were settled out of a total of 16. Ghimire added that 11 cases, including nine criminal offences, are yet to be settled.





Additionally, a case relating to a landownership dispute and another concerning divorce, carried over from the last fiscal year, were resolved in the current fiscal year. The cases related to divorce were the most numerous among different categories. Ghimire stated that all 13 cases related to divorce were settled through reconciliation.

